Arsenal legend Thierry Henry does not hold back with criticism of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry does not seem to be a big fan of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

The American billionaire bought the Blues from Roman Abramovich earlier this year, and it’s fair to say he’s made quite an impression early on.

As well as sacking Thomas Tuchel surprisingly quickly, Boehly has also gained unwanted attention for his remarks about the prospect of a North vs South All-Stars game in the Premier League.

Henry was not impressed with the idea, and also hit out at Boehly for trying to change the game here after making an embarrassing blunder about Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah coming up through Chelsea’s academy.

“Did he say a lesson? A lesson? What’s that supposed to mean? What are they trying to teach? A lesson? Are you a teacher or something?” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“The comment about De Bruyne and Mo Salah… just learn your own lessons and then come back and teach us something.”

He added: “I don’t like them (All-Star games) because this is Europe and it doesn’t work like that.

“Teams go up and down. All-Star game for what? I wouldn’t have liked to have (played in one). Maybe (the public would like it) but you ask me and nope.”