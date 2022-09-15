Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is edging closer to signing a new contract.

Since bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, Saka has played a pivotal role in their squad. Despite his age, Saka is almost ever-present and is rarely dropped from the starting eleven unless injured.

Saka has been linked with a move away from the club, with 90min reporting that Manchester City and Real Madrid are monitoring his situation.

However, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, speaking to GiveMeSport, Saka is very close to signing a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The interest in Saka is unsurprising – Saka is a regular for his country and club at such a young age, and plays with immense maturity.

Manchester City would suit Saka down to a T. With Riyad Mahrez now 31 years old, Manchester City need a long-term solution at right-wing.

The likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are more suited to the left-hand side, so Saka could easily slot in and replace Mahrez.

His high-pressing and energy will be hugely beneficial to Pep Guardiola alongside his technical ability and attitude.