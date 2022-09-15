Gavi appears to get phone number from extremely attractive female fan during Barcelona contract presentation

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona wonderkid Gavi has officially signed a new contract with the club, and took part in a presentation with fans at the Nou Camp today.

In doing so, the Spanish midfielder was fortunate enough to meet one fan he won’t be forgetting about any time soon!

Watch the video below as the extremely attractive female supporter appears to slip Gavi a note with her phone number on it before posing for a picture with him…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Scamacca produces lethal strike in West Ham’s Europa Conference League match
Erik ten Hag offers clue about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United this season
“Room for improvement” – Ten Hag still wants more from Man Utd star despite strong showing vs Sheriff

Not only has Gavi landed himself a new deal and pay rise with one of the world’s biggest clubs, he’s also possibly scored with this hot fan!

All in all, a very successful last 24 hours or so for the 18-year-old.

More Stories Gavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.