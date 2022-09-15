Barcelona wonderkid Gavi has officially signed a new contract with the club, and took part in a presentation with fans at the Nou Camp today.

In doing so, the Spanish midfielder was fortunate enough to meet one fan he won’t be forgetting about any time soon!

Watch the video below as the extremely attractive female supporter appears to slip Gavi a note with her phone number on it before posing for a picture with him…

Not only has Gavi landed himself a new deal and pay rise with one of the world’s biggest clubs, he’s also possibly scored with this hot fan!

All in all, a very successful last 24 hours or so for the 18-year-old.