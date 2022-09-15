Chelsea star reveals plan to reach out to sacked manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he plans to reach out and contact former manager Thomas Tuchel after his sacking last week.

The pair were together at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and it looked like a good move for them to be reunited at Chelsea this summer, with the Blues in need of a new striker after Romelu Lukaku had failed to settle in under Tuchel.

Their reunion ended up being very brief, however, with Aubameyang playing just one game under Tuchel before Chelsea decided to sack the manager and replace him with Graham Potter.

One can only imagine how unsettling this must have been for the Gabon international, and he says he plans to talk with Tuchel after his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang also gave some insight into how Tuchel is feeling after being shown the door by Chelsea, with the former Barcelona striker admitting the decision seemed to come as a disappointment.

“Everyone knows the relationship that I have with Thomas,” Aubameyang said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“It’s obviously sad when someone leaves the club and I only saw him for a few days. But this is football and when you play football you have to adapt quickly and in some moments in the season, this can happen.

“I think he [Tuchel] was a bit frustrated and sad. I will try to talk to him as soon as possible.”