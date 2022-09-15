Graham Potter warned there is “a lot of work to be done” on “very weak” Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been warned about the huge job he’s got on his hands after a difficult first game in charge against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Blues hired Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel last week, with the German tactician’s sacking coming rather out of the blue, despite an underwhelming start to the season.

Potter did fine work at Brighton, but has never managed at such a high level before, and it seems that pundit Rafael van der Vaart is a bit worried for the new man in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

The Dutchman believes Potter has a lot of work to do at Chelsea, with the current squad looking weak, despite so much investment from new owner Todd Boehly over the summer.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as quoted and translated by the Metro, former Tottenham star Van der Vaart said: “I think Chelsea are very weak right now.

“There really is a lot of work to be done there.”

Chelsea fans will hope Potter can make things work, though some will also still be wondering why they hired this relatively inexperienced coach to replace a proven winner like Tuchel, especially after backing him with so many new signings over the summer.

