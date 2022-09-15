Chelsea star advised to seal transfer to somewhere “where he can just play and not worry”

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been advised that he should leave Stamford Bridge by former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart.

Ziyech looked world class during his time at Ajax, but it’s just not happened for him at Chelsea and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be with the west London giants for much longer.

The Morocco international surely hasn’t lost all that talent completely, so just needs a fresh start to help him enjoy his football again.

Van der Vaart certainly thinks it’s vital for Ziyech to go somewhere where he can play more often and play with less pressure, as it seems there may just be too much competition for him at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Ziggo Sports, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Van der Vaart suggested that some players just don’t really have the personality for spending some games on the bench and having to fight for their place in the starting XI.

“I hope he goes to a club where he can just play and not worry about anything else. Ziyech is a boy that always has to play when you get him,” Van der Vaart said.

“When you get players, you buy them not only for their footballing qualities but also for how someone is.

“Then you can say that Chelsea have so many good players, but guys like him do not like to sit on the bench.”