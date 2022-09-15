Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has confessed an offer from Chelsea would be too good to turn down.

Caicedo burst onto the scene last season after moving from the Ecuadorian league. The step up to the Premier League is obviously significant, but Caicedo has adapted exceptionally, and with Yves Bissouma sold in the summer, he now has a more prominent, regular role in the Brighton side.

According to Fichajes, Graham Potter wants to reunite with Caicedo by bringing the midfielder to Chelsea in January.

Now, Caicedo has revealed he would not be able to refuse an offer from Chelsea.

“I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there,” said Caicedo, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Potter loves to work with younger players and he showed a lot of faith in Caicedo in the early parts of this season with Brighton.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract next summer, so Caicedo could be a long-term solution to Chelsea’s midfield, and he’s already proven he can fit into Potter’s style.