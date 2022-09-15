Luka Milivojevic is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Crystal Palace.

Latest reports from Calcio Mercato Web suggest the midfielder is emerging as a top target for Olympiacos, who are still signing players despite the transfer window closing in England and much of the rest of Europe.

Big names such as Marcelo and James Rodriguez have just moved to the Greek giants, and it now seems Milivojevic is the next on their list.

The 31-year-old had been a key player for Palace not so long ago, but he’s now nearing the end of his contract and so could be available for transfer soon.

Milvojevic had a spell with Olympiacos earlier in his career, and it seems a return now looks increasingly possible.