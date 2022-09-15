Divock Origi’s AC Milan career is already under threat

AC Milan are looking for a striker to replace Divock Origi following the Belgian’s move to Italy this summer.

The 27-year-old joined Milan on a free transfer during the previous window after leaving Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract but according to Ekrem Konur, the Italian champions already want to get rid of him and replace the Belgian with a new forward.

Origi signed a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and has only played a total of 81 minutes so far this season. The former Liverpool man is yet to start a match for Milan and has failed to find the net during his four substitute appearances.

The reason for Milan reportedly wanting to get rid of Origi after a short period of time is unknown but he is a player the Italian club shouldn’t give up on just yet.

Origi didn’t have the quality to play for Liverpool either and often went through bad periods for the Reds but out of nowhere would come up with important goals. The Belgian is a hard player to evaluate and should be given at least a season to prove himself at the San Siro before Milan enter the market for another forward.