“Very odd” – Gary Lineker baffled by Leicester City star’s England snub

Former England star Gary Lineker admits he finds it very odd that Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison continues to be overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

The Foxes ace has shone in the Premier League and looks like he would surely add something to this Three Lions squad, even though he’s now 25 and only has one cap to his name.

See below as Lineker took to Twitter to react to Maddison’s latest snub, highlighting a tweet that showed how effective he’s been for Leicester so far this season…

Very odd. @Madders10 has been @LCFC’s best player by a mile so far this season. https://t.co/bOXongSW7u — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2022

Maddison may well find he has to move to a top six side to get himself into the England fold, though it’s also true that Southgate has called on others outside of those elite clubs.

It may simply be a question of playing style, with Maddison perhaps not fitting in with how Southgate wants his team to play, but at some point it may be worth asking if the tactics could be altered slightly to make room for such a talented player.