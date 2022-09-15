Everton will look to sign Ajax star in January

Everton will continue to pursue Mohammed Kudus despite missing out on him in the summer.

Kudus looked destined for the Premier League in the summer, with reliable journalist Paul Joyce claiming that Everton were set to sign the Ajax youngster on loan.

However, with Ajax selling Antony towards the end of the window, the Dutch club could have had a change of heart, and they certainly won’t be regretting their decision to keep hold of the Ghanaian.

Kudus has had an excellent start to the season in both the Eredivisie and Champions League, but Everton could come back in for the attacker in January.

That’s according to the Express, who claim Everton still remain interested in Kudus, but his recent performances may have priced them out of a move.

Kudus would have offered Everton a threat from either midfield or in attack – the main threat being his goalscoring ability, with Everton struggling to find the back of the net this season.

If Everton can convince Ajax to allow Kudus to leave in January, it will be a sensation coup for the Merseyside club, but he’s a lot more involved in the Ajax side than last season, so it seems unlikely that they’ll want to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.