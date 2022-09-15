Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms whether Chelsea approached Zinedine Zidane

Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours suggesting that Chelsea held talks with Zinedine Zidane before hiring Graham Potter.

Potter was recently appointed as Chelsea manager replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked following a disappointing start to the season.

Chelsea didn’t take long to appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel, which left little time for them to hold talks with any other manager.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Zidane was never in contact with Chelsea after Tuchel was sacked.

Zidane’s priority isn’t to manage in the Premier League and he’s happy to wait for the right opportunity with a long-term project, rather than rushing into a job.

Zidane has an excellent managerial record, winning multiple Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, but Todd Boehly is clearly looking for a manager with experience in building a project and developing younger players.

Potter may not have the experience on the biggest stage, like Zidane, but in terms of long-term projects, the work he did at Brighton was exceptional, so Boehly will be hoping he can emulate a similar style during his time at Chelsea.

