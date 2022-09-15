Many Premier League clubs have been watching Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards for a long time now, but no official approaches have been made.

Edwards had an impressive week for Sporting Lisbon, playing a pivotal role in their victory over his former club Tottenham in the Champions League.

The former Spurs man came through their academy but failed to make a league appearance before being sold to Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Following a short spell at Vitoria, Edwards was sold to Sporting, and he’s now playing regularly in the Champions League.

An Englishman playing abroad is a bit of a rarity, but as we’ve seen with Jadon Sancho, sometimes European clubs are more likely to offer you regular first-team football.

A return to England could be on the cards for Edwards, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that multiple Premier League clubs have been watching the Sporting attacker.

Romano also confirmed that Tottenham do have a sell-on clause in his contract, so will receive a percentage of the fee if he was to move on from Sporting.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear which Premier League clubs are interested in Edwards, but I’m sure the list has grown after his performance on the big stage midweek.