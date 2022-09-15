Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez joins new club on loan

Following the 2014 World Cup, James Rodriguez was one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The Colombian shone on the world’s biggest stage and helped guide Colombia to the quarter-finals of the tournament before getting knocked out by the host nation Brazil.

His performances that summer earned him a move to Real Madrid, where he stayed for six years before leaving the Spanish giants in 2020 for Everton.

At just 31 years of age, the former superstar’s career seems to be drifting further away from the limelight and following a move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, the midfielder is on the move again as he heads to Greece to play for Olympiacos.

Rodriguez joins the Greek side on loan for the rest of the season, who currently sit third in the league table after four matches, and the Colombian will reunite with another former Real Madrid player in Marcelo who also moved to Greece this summer.

Apart from Olympiacos, Valencia and Galatasaray were also interested in signing the 31-year-old, reports the Daily Mail.