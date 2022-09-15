Gareth Southgate is set to give Brentford striker Ivan Toney his first England call-up when he names his squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures this month.

Toney has had an impressive start to the season with Brentford, scoring five times in six games in the Premier League. The Brentford talisman enjoyed a successful first full season in the Premier League last year and has carried on his form in the opening few weeks

Now, Toney is set to be rewarded for his fine start to the season with his first call-up to Southgate’s England squad, according to the Daily Mail.

There’s no doubt Toney deserves a call-up to the squad and the Brentford man will offer England an alternative dynamic. Toney is powerful, physical, and rarely gets beaten in the air, but also possesses impressive technical ability.

Harry Kane, for example, isn’t the type of striker to have the ball lumped up to his head for 90 minutes, whereas Toney has the ability to battle with defenders in the air comfortably.

If England are chasing a game with not long left and want to change their style and have a more direct approach, Toney could be the ideal man.