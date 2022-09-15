“I would’ve liked to have played in one” – Gerrard jokes about the idea of an All-Star game

Todd Boehly’s idea of an All-Star game in the Premier League has been shot down in an aggressive fashion by those involved in the English game this week.

The Chelsea owner pitched the idea at the start of the week in order to raise more funds for Premier League teams and it has been a big topic of discussion ever since.

Pundits, managers and fans have had their say on the idea with Jurgen Klopp’s comments being the most notable so far.

The Liverpool boss said about a potential All-Star match: “He [Boehly] forgets in the big sports in America, these players have four-month breaks.

“Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?”

The latest coach to be asked about the idea of a Premier League All-Star match was Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard.

Speaking about the potential match, Gerrard joked: “I’d quite like to watch it,” before saying “I would’ve liked to have played in one.”

This, however, was not the Aston Villa manager’s real thoughts about the idea as he continued by stating: “I’m only joking, the calendar is busy enough. We all got enough to be focused on.”

Gerrard stated that the North team would have a better team than the South before moving on.

