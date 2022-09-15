Liverpool prepare transfer offer for wonderkid also being tracked by Man Utd, LFC could have significant advantage

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a transfer offer for Flamengo midfield wonderkid Joao Gomes.

The Reds recently made a late move to bring in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus, but the club’s fans will surely be hoping to see further investment in midfield players in the near future.

Liverpool look short of options in that department at the moment, with James Milner no longer at his best, while Harvey Elliott perhaps doesn’t quite look ready to start regularly for such a big club at such a young age.

See below as journalist Julio Miguel Neto claims Liverpool are now preparing a move for Gomes, who is also being tracked by their rivals Manchester United…

Still only 21, Gomes looks like a player with a big future, and could it be that his future lies at Anfield?

Well, the player himself has spoken publicly about wanting to play for Liverpool, revealing that dream in a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, as quoted by ESPN back in the summer.

“Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have the greatest desire to play,” he said.

Man Utd could also do with winning the race for this elite young talent, but it seems LFC would have the advantage here.

