Jude Bellingham continues to attract headlines, and the transfer rumours surely won’t stop in the next few months as we wait and see where the Borussia Dortmund midfielder goes next in his career.

Manchester United fans will surely be hoping there’s a chance they could see Bellingham move to Old Trafford, and ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick is just as excited about that prospect.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former Man Utd midfielder made it clear he’d welcome the England international to the club, and he also suggested they might now be a better option than Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been a lot better than United in recent years, but they haven’t made the best start to this campaign and Chadwick is now unsure if Bellingham would necessarily choose a move to Anfield over Old Trafford.

“If you asked me that earlier this summer I’d have said Liverpool, but they’ve maybe slipped away a bit this season. They were in a great position after winning the two cup finals, finishing second in the league, but now I’m not so sure,” Chadwick said.

“If Ten Hag can improve things this season and get the club back in the Champions League places again then I think United would be a great opportunity for Bellingham.

“And obviously it would be a great opportunity for United as well, but it’s not going to be easy with the amount of suitors he’s going to have.

“From a United point of view, I’d love him to join. He’s got the attributes to be one of the world’s best for years to come. I’d like him to see him in a United shirt.”