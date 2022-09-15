Leeds set to wrap up deal for £60m-valued winger

Leeds are set to tie down Jack Harrison to a new contract to fend off interest from other clubs.

That’s according to The Athletic reporter Phil Hay, who claims Leeds plan to wrap up a deal soon with Tottenham and Newcastle pursuing the winger in the summer.

Leeds were reportedly demanding £60m for the winger which unsurprisingly deterred interested parties.

“The plan was to open talks with him after the window. I’d expect that to happen. He’s down to 12 months at the end of this season, Leeds will have to think about selling, but they’ll be in no position to maximise his value,” Hay said.

After losing Raphinha to Barcelona in the summer, Leeds will desperately want to keep hold of Harrison in the future.