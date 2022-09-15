Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch given one-game ban and fine after referee row

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been fined and given a one-game suspension by the Football Association.
The American tactician has accepted that his behaviour on the touchline in his side’s recent defeat to Brentford was not acceptable.
Marsch was sent to the stands in that game, and he’s now also due to miss his club’s next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa after the international break.
The FA’s statement reads: “Leeds United FC’s Jesse Marsch has been fined £10,000 and suspended from the touchline for their next fixture following a breach of FA Rule E3 that happened at their match against Brentford FC in the Premier League on Saturday 3 September 2022.
“The manager admitted that his language and behaviour during the 64th minute of that game was improper.
“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently imposed his sanctions.”