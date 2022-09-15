Premier League club enquired about deal for Manchester United attacker this summer

Leicester City reportedly made an enquiry about a potential loan deal for Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga this summer.

The 20-year-old has had some decent moments since breaking into the Man Utd first-team on a more regular basis last season, but it remains to be seen if he’ll quite have what it takes to keep on getting into the starting line up, especially with the signing of Antony from Ajax this summer.

According to The Athletic, Leicester were one of the clubs to enquire about Elanga’s situation, as they supposedly had an interest in taking the Sweden international on loan.

That could’ve been good business for the Foxes in what was a difficult summer for them, with a lack of signings coming in, and with key players like Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel both leaving.

Elanga looks like a talent with a big future in the Premier League, even if that doesn’t necessarily come at Old Trafford.

Leicester have shown they can be a good club for young players’ development, so he might have done well to try a temporary move to the King Power Stadium, but it wasn’t to be.