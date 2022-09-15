Liverpool and Newcastle coaches punished after touchline brawl

Coaches from both Liverpool and Newcastle have been given punishments by the Football Association after a touchline brawl at the end of their recent Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Things got a bit heated between both benches, with Liverpool’s 2-1 win turning into something of a bad-tempered affair in what was otherwise an enjoyable game to watch.

The FA have now released a statement confirming punishments for John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges for their role in the fracas, with the pair set to be fined, banned for one game, and warned about their future behaviour.

See below for an original video of when it all kicked off at Anfield that night…

Scenes from the Newcastle bench following Liverpool's 98th-minute winner last night. pic.twitter.com/TAtFdPrpoF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

According to talkSPORT, a bottle was allegedly thrown from one bench to the other, while offensive gestures may also have been used.

It seems only right that action has been taken, and we’ll have to hope both Liverpool and Newcastle staff can control themselves better in future.

“Coaches from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC have been banned, fined and warned for breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League game on Wednesday 31 August 2022,” the FA said in a statement.

“John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges both admitted that their behaviour during the 98th minute was improper, and the Liverpool FC coach also accepted that he used abusive and insulting gestures.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has fined the Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC coaches £7,000 and £6,000 respectively, banned them from the touchline for one fixture, and warned them as to their future conduct.”