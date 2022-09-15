Liverpool consider cutting ties with big summer signing

According to reports in Italy from Tuttomercato web, Liverpool are contemplating cutting short Arthur Melo’s stay at the club.

Liverpool completed the loan signing of Arthur Melo on Transfer Deadline Day to add firepower to their midfield but the Brazilian midfielder hasn’t made the impact that was expected from him.

He was Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer after Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Arthur still hasn’t had the time and opportunity to prove himself at the club but talks of Liverpool already thinking about investing in a new midfielder in the January transfer window have started.

The former Juventus man will have to compete with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and James Milner to get a place in that Liverpool midfield.

With Juventus signing Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes this summer, Arthur would be hoping his move to Liverpool works with the Italian club getting new midfield options.

Having played for Barcelona and Juventus and failing to establish himself at both clubs, more than anyone it’s Arthur who needs this move to work out.