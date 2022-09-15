Manchester United agreed personal terms with Leeds United’s top January target

Manchester United were not too far away from signing Cody Gakpo in the summer, as Leeds prepare to make him their top target for January.

Gakpo has impressed at PSV and has been linked with a move away several times lately, but it seems Man Utd’s interest was strong.

In the end, the Red Devils signed Antony instead, so there may be a fresh opportunity for Leeds in January.

Still, Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic gave an insight into just how close Gakpo was to completing a move to Old Trafford instead.

“The approach for Gakpo was real,” Whitwell said in a fan Q&A.

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV
“(Manchester) United agreed personal terms with his representatives. But they decided against placing a bid with PSV Eindhoven because the Antony price kept rising, eating into available funds, and Ten Hag made the call that Anthony Elanga would stay, reducing the need for another winger.”

Leeds will now surely try again for the Dutch winger in January, in what could be an ideal signing to help them recover from Raphinha’s departure in the summer.

