Video: Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo snubs fan who wants a picture with him

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed a fan who wanted a picture with him as he headed down the tunnel at half time against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Portugal international scored for Man Utd in their 2-0 win in this Europa League game, but it seems he wasn’t in the mood to be harassed for selfies by members of the crowd.

Watch below as this fan failed to get a picture with Ronaldo, who gently pushed her away…

A fan asked Cristiano Ronaldo for a picture during the halftime of the Manchester United game but he refused to take it. #MUFC

pic.twitter.com/2h6214oM9p — Out Of Context Man Utd (@ManUtdNoContext) September 15, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

It’s not been the best season so far for Ronaldo, but he finally got his first goal of the new campaign as he put away a penalty in the first half tonight.

MUFC needed this victory after a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad last week.