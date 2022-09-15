(Pictures) Jadon Sancho’s classy gesture to fan during Manchester United goal celebration

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has given his side the lead against Sheriff Tiraspol this evening, and took off one of his shin pads to celebrate.

As explained by utdreport in the tweet below, Sancho was given a special pair of shin pads a present from a fan, so clearly dedicated this goal to them by showing it off tonight…

This is a classy gesture from the former Borussia Dortmund winger, who looks to be enjoying his football again this season after a slow start at Old Trafford last term.

It’s certainly good to see Sancho forming such a good connection with United’s fans.

