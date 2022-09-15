Manchester United make decision on striker after eight-week trial

19-year-old striker Ollie Bray has spent the last eight weeks on trial at Manchester United.

Bray, a 19-year-old striker currently plying his trade in the Southern Football League with Willand Rovers. Bray is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in his area, and earned himself a trial with Manchester United.

Bray has spent eight weeks at the club, and recently featured for the U21s in a draw with Fulham, registering an assist.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have decided not to offer the young attacker a contract at the club.

Bray shouldn’t be too disheartened at not being offered a contract, as the jump from Southern League football to the Premier League is immense.

If he continues to work and perform at his current level, there’s a good chance a lower league professional club will take a chance on him.

If a club the size of Manchester United are willing to offer him an eight-week trial, then you’d expect him to be able to make a full-time living out of football one day, at least.