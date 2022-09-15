Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has insisted Jadon Sancho looks better in a more central role as he’s not fast enough to be a winger.

It’s not quite happened for Sancho since he joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but it seems that new manager Erik ten Hag is starting to make use of his qualities closer to the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

The England international was first brought to United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he suffered a majorly disappointing first season at Old Trafford, though of course he was far from the only one.

Sancho started in a more central role against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday night, and looked back to his best with a fine display and a well-taken opening goal.

Discussing Sancho’s qualities, former Red Devils midfielder Scholes made it clear he thinks the 22-year-old looks more of a central player than a wide player.

“He’s better when he’s coming inside the pitch, when he’s linking with players,” Scholes said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“He doesn’t have that electrifying pace to go past someone down the outside or on the inside.

“When he was good at Dortmund, he had [Erling] Haaland to link with, [Achraf] Hakimi, he always had someone to link with.

“If he can do that with Manchester United, if he can find Fernandes and Eriksen, really clever players to link with, he could be a good player for United.”