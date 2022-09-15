“Room for improvement” – Ten Hag still wants more from Man Utd star despite strong showing vs Sheriff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists that Jadon Sancho can still improve despite a fine showing and a goal in tonight’s Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

The England international had an underwhelming first season at Old Trafford last term, but looks much-improved under Ten Hag so far in 2022/23, scoring a well-taken effort in tonight’s important 2-0 win in the Europa League.

United lost their first game against Real Sociedad, so badly needed to get three points on the board in tonight’s tricky away fixture.

Sancho got the Red Devils on their way with the opening goal, and Ten Hag was pleased to see the impact made by the 22-year-old, though he added that he still felt he was a player with more to offer.

Speaking in his post-match interview, as quoted by utdreport on Twitter, Ten Hag said: “I’m really pleased [for Sancho]. Another goal, and he scored already many goals in his pre-season, and I think he has three in the season.

“He’s doing well. But I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.”

Sancho certainly looked an electrifying talent during his Borussia Dortmund days, so there could still be more to come from him in a United shirt.

The signs this season are good, with Ten Hag perhaps the ideal manager to help him to fulfil his potential.

