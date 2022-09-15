Manchester United team news vs Sheriff: Ten Hag names strong team for clash in Moldova

Manchester United are looking to get their Europa League campaign up and running in Moldova tonight as Erik ten Hag names a strong team for the clash.

United lost their opening game 1-0 to Real Sociedad last week and it was not a great performance from the Red Devils after making changes to their starting team.

Man United have not played since after last weekend’s round of Premier League matches were postponed following the passing of The Queen and with this weekend’s match against Leeds postponed also, it allows Ten Hag to play a strong team for tonight’s clash in Moldova.

The Dutchman has gone with his strongest backline of Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Malacia with Eriksen and McTominay in front of the defensive line.

The forward players include Sancho, Fernandes and Antony, who play behind Cristiano Ronaldo after keeping his place in Man United’s first 11.

Three points is a must for Man United tonight and the team they have out is more than capable of bringing them home to Manchester.