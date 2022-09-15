West Ham boss David Moyes admits frustration of not seeing Angelo Ogbonna in the line-up this season.

The Italy international has been sidelined since November 2021 with injury after tearing his ACL against Liverpool almost a year ago.

Moyes admits he expected Ogbonna to be able to start games for West Ham but that hasn’t been the case as we head into Gameweek 7 in Premier League.

“Obviously, we were hoping that Angelo [Ogbonna] would be really at full fitness right from the start, but not quite. He’s doing great with the way he has come back, but he’s still picking up really with it. We’re certainly getting much closer to having them all fully fit.” – said Moyes for Football London.

The 34-year-old has been a big miss for the Hammers since the injury as he was just starting to form a great partnership with Kurt Zouma before the serious injury happened last year.