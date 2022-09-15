Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has had an impressive start to the season for Shakhtar Donetsk, particularly in the Champions League. The Ukrainian winger scored in midweek against Celtic, showing his immense ability on the counter-attack.

Mudryk’s pace and directness in his running make him a devastating winger for teams looking to play on the counter-attack.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign Mudryk, with Brentford having a bid rejected for him in the summer.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be in the market for a winger in the near future. Jacob Murphy, Ryan Fraser, and Miguel Almiron aren’t at the level they want to be reaching for, especially with the money they are now able to invest in the playing squad.

Trying to beat Arsenal to the signing of Mudryk won’t be easy, due to the Gunners playing in Europe and towards the top of the Premier League, but if Mudryk is after more regular game time, then Newcastle are likely to be able to offer more of this.