Merson says Newcastle star could soon leave for a bigger club

Newcastle United FC
Paul Merson has suggested that Newcastle United could be at risk of losing star player Allan Saint-Maximin in the near future.

The Frenchman has been a joy to watch in his time at St James’ Park, and it’s easy to imagine him being a tempting option for a number of big six clubs.

“Allan Saint-Maximin is a player who has enhanced his reputation this season, but he needs to keep going at it to cement his status as a proven match-winner in the Premier League,” Merson said.

“If he adds goals and assists to his name consistently, the so-called big teams will definitely be after him.

Allan Saint-Maximin in action for Newcastle United
“That said, he’s already at a massive club and the fans love him, so there’s no need for him to push for a transfer at this point in time.”

Newcastle fans will hope Saint-Maximin stays and becomes a long-term part of the club’s project, but this seems like a saga worth watching in the months ahead.

