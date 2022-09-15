Rangers to go unpunished after defying UEFA over national anthem

Rangers will face no action from UEFA after defying the European football governing body over playing the English national anthem before their Champions League clash with Napoli last night.

UEFA placed a ban on all British teams playing the national anthem before their Champions League and Europa League matches this week following the passing of The Queen, an order Rangers decided to ignore.

It was the Scottish side’s first match since the passing of the monarch – who they have a strong connection with – and after a minute of silence to respect her passing, Ibrox sang the English national anthem after it was played through the stadium’s speakers.

This made headlines within the British media last night but UEFA have decided to not punish the Scottish club for their actions, according to Simon Stone.

UEFA stated on the incident: “The incident you refer to is not the subject of any UEFA disciplinary proceedings.”