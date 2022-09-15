Real Madrid star received attractive transfer offers from Premier League clubs this summer

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga reportedly had tempting transfer offers from Premier League clubs during the summer.

The France international has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times, earning himself a big move from Rennes to Real Madrid last year.

Still, it seems his future may already be facing some uncertainty, with Todo Fichajes claiming Premier League clubs made offers for him in the most recent transfer window.

No specific clubs are mentioned, but it’s easy to imagine the big six sides may have tried luring him to England, with Chelsea spending big in recent months, while Manchester United also made a lot of changes under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Todo Fichajes report, however, that Camavinga would be happy to stay a lot longer with Los Blancos, perhaps even until he has to retire.

The 19-year-old already has a Champions League winners’ medal under his belt at the Bernabeu, so it’s no wonder he’s happy with life in the Spanish capital.