Arsenal had Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their shortlist last summer before he left Chelsea.

Abraham left Chelsea last summer after they brought in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, pushing him further down the pecking order.

The England international has kicked on since leaving England, and he appears to be flourishing working under Jose Mourinho.

Roma weren’t the only club interested in signing Abraham last year, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Arsenal had Abraham on their shortlist, but Roma were quick to secure his signature.

Romano has also confirmed that Arsenal didn’t make an approach for Abraham this year, and the 24-year-old seems comfortable in Italy.

“Abraham is more than happy in Rome, with the club, the city, and with Jose Mourinho,” said Romano.

What the future holds for Abraham is unclear as it stands, but a move back to England could be tempting, especially if he wants to cement his place in the England squad.

As we’ve seen with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, sometimes moving abroad makes it more difficult to be seen by Gareth Southgate.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expiring next summer, could Abraham be the answer for Manchester United?