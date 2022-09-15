Exclusive: Arsenal wanted former Chelsea star last summer before he left the club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal had Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their shortlist last summer before he left Chelsea.

Abraham left Chelsea last summer after they brought in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, pushing him further down the pecking order.

The England international has kicked on since leaving England, and he appears to be flourishing working under Jose Mourinho.

Roma weren’t the only club interested in signing Abraham last year, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Arsenal had Abraham on their shortlist, but Roma were quick to secure his signature.

Romano has also confirmed that Arsenal didn’t make an approach for Abraham this year, and the 24-year-old seems comfortable in Italy.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano addresses Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United rumours
Exclusive: Multiple Premier League clubs have been watching Marcus Edwards for a long time
Champions League records set during Wednesday night’s matches

“Abraham is more than happy in Rome, with the club, the city, and with Jose Mourinho,” said Romano.

What the future holds for Abraham is unclear as it stands, but a move back to England could be tempting, especially if he wants to cement his place in the England squad.

As we’ve seen with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, sometimes moving abroad makes it more difficult to be seen by Gareth Southgate.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expiring next summer, could Abraham be the answer for Manchester United?

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.