Free agent goalkeeper Ben Foster confirmed on his Instagram account that he was offered a deal by Newcastle before the club signed Loris Karius.

The 39-year-old almost joined the Tyneside club before Eddie Howe decided for a younger option and Newcastle signed Loris Karius.

“Just over a week ago, I’m sitting at home (and) the phone rings; ‘Fozzy, listen I know a team that wants to sign you. It’s good to go. They want to sign you. It’s Newcastle’”,” Foster explains.

I’ve gone; ‘oh my gosh, this is massive’. I thought, if they are going to pay me a really good wage it’s something I’ve got to (consider).”

Howe opted against signing Ben Foster and Loris Karius joined instead on a short-term loan deal after the injury to Karl Darlow.