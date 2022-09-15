Video: Ex-Spurs goalkeeper makes horrendous mistake in Europa Conference League match

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Serie A side Fiorentina were well beaten tonight in their Europa Conference League match losing 3-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir. 

The defeat leaves them bottom of Group A in the competition and the match contained a horrendous mistake from a former Tottenham goalkeeper.

Many Premier League fans will not remember the name Pierluigi Gollini – despite only leaving the club this summer – as the Italian never made an appearance for the London club in the league, only in the cup competitions.

However, during tonight’s match, the former Spurs goalkeeper made a horrendous mistake after being caught out whilst trying to juggle the ball which led to a second goal for Basaksehir.

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter warned there is “a lot of work to be done” on “very weak” Chelsea
Man United legend suggests tactical change for Ten Hag to get the best out of struggling Solskjaer signing
West Ham’s Craig Dawson adds another competition to incredible stat which moves closer to completion
More Stories pierluigi gollini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.