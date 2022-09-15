Video: Ex-Spurs goalkeeper makes horrendous mistake in Europa Conference League match

Serie A side Fiorentina were well beaten tonight in their Europa Conference League match losing 3-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir.
The defeat leaves them bottom of Group A in the competition and the match contained a horrendous mistake from a former Tottenham goalkeeper.
Many Premier League fans will not remember the name Pierluigi Gollini – despite only leaving the club this summer – as the Italian never made an appearance for the London club in the league, only in the cup competitions.
However, during tonight’s match, the former Spurs goalkeeper made a horrendous mistake after being caught out whilst trying to juggle the ball which led to a second goal for Basaksehir.
WHAT WAS GOLLINI THINKING?! ?
This is one the ex-Spurs goalkeeper will not want to relive ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/hMEZ0WVFnr
