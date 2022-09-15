Video: Lovely moment between mascots and Lionel Messi before Champions League clash

Last night was another historic Champions League night for Lionel Messi but it also produced a lovely moment pre-match. 

The Argentine’s Paris Saint-Germain side were 3-1 winners over Maccabi Haifa with Messi bagging a goal and an assist on the night.

The goal helped Messi extend his record of scoring in 18 Champions League campaigns in a row and the Israeli side were the 35-year-old’s 39th different opponent in which he has scored against in the competition, moving one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo on 38.

Before making that history, there was a lovely moment pre-match between Messi and the mascots as they ran to the game’s greatest ever player for a hug.

Footage Courtesy of DAZN

