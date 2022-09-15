Video: Ronaldo scores first goal of the season to double Man United’s lead

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark for the season after doubling Manchester United’s lead over Sheriff from the penalty spot.

Erik ten Hag’s side have not been at their best in Moldova but have got better as the half has gone on.

Man United took the lead through a lovely Jadon Sancho goal and have now gone 2-0 up after a Ronaldo penalty. A foul on Diogo Dalot led to the spot kick which contributed to the Portuguese striker bagging his first goal of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 699 career goals at club level ?? He now has his first in Europa League competition…#UEL pic.twitter.com/sQ2oLp88EA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2022

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON SIUUUUU pic.twitter.com/pwPgqRTUWq — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 15, 2022

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST #UEL GOAL FROM THE SPOT ? His first Man Utd goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/T1B1BzD6Aj — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2022

