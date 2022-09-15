Video: Ronaldo scores first goal of the season to double Man United’s lead

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the mark for the season after doubling Manchester United’s lead over Sheriff from the penalty spot. 

Erik ten Hag’s side have not been at their best in Moldova but have got better as the half has gone on.

Man United took the lead through a lovely Jadon Sancho goal and have now gone 2-0 up after a Ronaldo penalty. A foul on Diogo Dalot led to the spot kick which contributed to the Portuguese striker bagging his first goal of the season.

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport, CBS Sports and beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace star set for potential immediate departure
Video: Sancho responds to Southgate with lovely goal vs Sheriff
(Pictures) Jadon Sancho’s classy gesture to fan during Manchester United goal celebration
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.