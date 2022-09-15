Video: Scamacca produces lethal strike in West Ham’s Europa Conference League match

West Ham are in action tonight in the Europa Conference League as they face Danish side Silkeborg which has seen a wonderful goal from Gianluca Scamacca.

The Hammers went 1-0 down after just five minutes but have since turned the match around.

Manuel Lanzini equalised from the penalty spot before a lethal strike from new signing, Gianluca Scamacca, put David Moyes’ side ahead.

The Italian received a pass from Maxwell Cornet before turning and hitting a bullet into the Danish side’s net to make it 2-1.

What a hit!! ? Gianluca Scamacca fires home West Ham's second goal as they come from behind to lead 2-1! #UECL pic.twitter.com/O00jLMQddb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2022

GIANLUCA SCAMACCA. WHAT A STRIKE. ? pic.twitter.com/zO2qqmOq3j — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports