West Ham have stumbled into a delicate situation with young defender Harrison Ashby.

The 20-year-old almost left the club late in transfer window but David Moyes blocked a potential late move to Newcastle United.

West Ham are keen to tie the youngster with new contract but they don’t want to pay over the odds and unsettle the rest of the squad.

Speaking for GiveMeSport, Dean Jones explained: “West Ham have to try and sort out the situation.

“They’re very cautious about giving him a big, new contract because of the knock-on effect it might have to other players within the set-up. This is a situation that is going to be ongoing for a little bit.”

The Scottish U-21 international has only one year left on his contract and could leave West Ham for nothing if he doesn’t sign a new deal with the Hammers.

Leeds United and Newcastle are keen on his services and both clubs enquired about the player late in summer transfer window.