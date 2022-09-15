There’s been a worrying development in the saga surrounding Harrison Ashby’s future at West Ham.

The highly-rated young full-back is yet to accept the offer of a new contract from the Hammers, and has been strongly linked with Leeds in recent times.

Ashby could be a smart signing by the Yorkshire outfit, but West Ham will surely want to do whatever they can to keep hold of this hugely promising homegrown talent.

However, the latest reports suggest there could be an issue, with Jonty Colman of football.london stating that he did not see Ashby, 20, reporting for the club’s training session today.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a transfer away is imminent, but it’s not the news WHUFC supporters will have wanted right now.