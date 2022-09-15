West Ham’s Craig Dawson adds another competition to incredible stat which moves closer to completion

Craig Dawson’s career has seen him compete at many levels of the game and tonight the defender added another competition to an incredible stat which is nearing completion.

West Ham are in action tonight in the UEFA Europa Conference League against Danish side Silkeborg and it was Dawson who added the Hammer’s third goal of the match.

According to Richard Jolly, that goal meant that the 32-year-old has now scored in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Europa League and Europa Conference League – with the Champions League being the only one absent from the centre-back’s list.

This is an incredible stat that Dawson has tied to himself but unfortunately, it is one that is unlikely to reach completion. At the age of 32 Dawson’s time is running out to achieve the feat and West Ham don’t look like they will be competing in the Champions League next season.

Nevertheless, this is still an amazing achievement, going from Radcliffe Borough all the way to West Ham and scoring in European competitions.