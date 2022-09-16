AC Milan chief Paulo Maldini has confirmed Chelsea made an informal approach for Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window.

Leao has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Europe over the last few seasons. A unique profile, Leao is a tall, powerful winger who can also play as a striker.

His ability to take on players at pace makes him difficult to defend against, so it’s no surprise to see big clubs around Europa showing an interest in signing him.

Now, speaking to Football Italia, as quoted by 90min, AC Milan chief Maldini has confirmed that Chelsea made an approach to sign Leao during the summer transfer window.

“An official offer from Chelsea never arrived, but on an informal level, it did. Of course, it was refused,” said Maldini.

Understandably, AC Milan weren’t interested in offloading Leao during the summer. The report from 90min claims that Leao’s release clause stands at €150m, so Chelsea will have to spend big if they want to get their man.

Leao is similar to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (who joined Chelsea this summer) in the way that he can play through the middle or out wide, but due to Aubameyang’s age, he won’t be at the club for too long, and Leao could be his long-term replacement.