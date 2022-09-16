Arsenal have dropped a major hint that they could explore the free-agent market in the coming months before the January transfer window.

With injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal are left with a lack of options in midfield.

Arsenal did appear to try and bring in a midfielder towards the end of the transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

With the window now closed, clubs in the Premier League are only able to sign players on a free transfer. All clubs have now submitted their squads for the Premier League season, and Arsenal have dropped a hint that they could explore the free-agent market.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have only named 21 players over the age of 21 in their squad, meaning they have space to bring in a free agent.

The report has listed former Lille midfielder known as ‘Xeka’ as a player they may look to bring in as a backup midfielder. Douglas Luiz is listed a player Arsenal tried to bring in before the window closed, so it’s clear to see a midfielder is a priority at the moment for the club.