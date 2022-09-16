Arsenal drop hint they could bring in a free-agent

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have dropped a major hint that they could explore the free-agent market in the coming months before the January transfer window.

With injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal are left with a lack of options in midfield.

Arsenal did appear to try and bring in a midfielder towards the end of the transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Douglas Luiz in action for Aston Villa.
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal dealt injury blow as defender pulls out of international duty
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Liverpool and Real Madrid are showing an interest in Southampton star

With the window now closed, clubs in the Premier League are only able to sign players on a free transfer. All clubs have now submitted their squads for the Premier League season, and Arsenal have dropped a hint that they could explore the free-agent market.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have only named 21 players over the age of 21 in their squad, meaning they have space to bring in a free agent.

The report has listed former Lille midfielder known as ‘Xeka’ as a player they may look to bring in as a backup midfielder. Douglas Luiz is listed a player Arsenal tried to bring in before the window closed, so it’s clear to see a midfielder is a priority at the moment for the club.

 

More Stories Xeka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.