Christoph Freund confirms Chelsea held talks to sign Salzburg star

Chelsea FC
RB Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund has confirmed he initially held talks with Chelsea regarding the transfer of Benjamin Sesko.

After losing Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window, bringing in a striker was a priority for Chelsea.

Eventually, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was brought in later in the window, but Salzburg director Freund has confirmed he held talks with Chelsea regarding the potential sale of Sesko, as seen in the tweet below from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea are now in advanced talks to bring Freund to the club in a role behind the scenes, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to convince Sesko to join the club in the near future.

Despite signing Aubameyang, due to his age he isn’t a long-term solution, and with Sesko still only 19 years old, he could solve Chelsea’s attacking problems for the foreseeable future.

Sesko has started the season well for Salzburg, scoring four goals in all competitions but making the step up to the Premier League could be a concern for Chelsea, so continuing his development elsewhere for now may be best for the young striker.

 

