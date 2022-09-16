West Ham failed with a bid to sign Amadou Onana this summer from Lille.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Everton in 33m deal and has started his Premier League career in fine form.

Hammers were keen on bringing the Belgian star to London but Everton offered more money to secure his services.

As Everton hosts West Ham this weekend, Moyes was asked about Everton transfer business this summer and admitted he is a big fan of Onana.

“I think Everton are a bit like ourselves, there is a rebuild going on and I think Frank (Lampard) is starting to put things together,”

“They have obviously not had as much money to spend as they have in maybe the past seasons. I think they have got in some really good players, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski – they are very good, experienced Premier League players.

“They have brought in (Amadou) Onana, who we liked as well, so I think they have brought in a lot of good players…

“I know that myself, we have brought in some good players and it does take a little bit of time.”