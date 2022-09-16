French publication Le10 Sport claims Hugo Ekitike made a mistake not joining Newcastle this summer.

The young striker ended up signing for PSG after Newcastle agreed deal with Reims for his transfer.

The 20-year-old had a change of mind and decided to reject Newcastle for Ligue 1 winners while Newcastle broke their transfer record with Alexander Isak’s signing in late August.

The former Reims striker has logged only 66 minutes so far this season in five league matches.

Le10 state: ‘A mistake for the PSG player? If Ekitike had signed with the Magpies, the former Stade de Reims striker could have had a lot more playing time than he has at PSG.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was reportedly a big fan of young striker and the Magpies would’ve guaranteed playing time for the 20-year-old if the move materialized.