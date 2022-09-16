Journalist Conor McGilligan has blasted Leeds United for making Cody Gakpo top priority for January transfer.

The Dutch star decided to stay at PSV this season, rejecting transfer moves to Leeds and Man UTD.

The 23-year-old has already started the season on fire, scoring nine goals and adding six assists in 12 games this season for PSV.

McGilligan believes Gakpo is too big of a name for Leeds and the Yorkshire club could end up disappointed at the end. “I’m a little bit confused by how Leeds are going to go about this. I’m a bit confused by why that is public information at the minute from what Fabrizio Romano said.

“And I do think there is a little bit of a link with Romano and [Andrea] Radrizzani. You know, I will not say anything more on that, but I do think there is a little bit of news fed to him every now and again.”

“I think that if that is our number one target in January, I think it’s a little bit deluded. I think it’s a little bit silly.”